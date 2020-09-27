Jessica Sara Huitt-Johnson, 31, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1989, in Sacramento, California, to Darrel W. and Tina "Angel" (Huitt) Johnson.

Jessica was a member of The Klamath Tribes.

She enjoyed writing, animals, walks with her mother and daughter, traveling and spending time with her family.

Jessica was a big supporter of her family's dreams and she was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Joanne Johnson; grandfather, Frederick Huitt.

Survivors include: daughter, Izabella Huitt-Johnson; parents; brothers: Darrel, Steven, Dustin, Joeylee and Thomas Huitt-Johnson; grandparents, Lupe and Thomas White; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her family's home at a later date.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.