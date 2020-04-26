HOUSTON, Texas -Thomas William Hughes, 71, Houston, formerly of St. Joseph, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at a Houston hospital.

Mr. Hughes was born Jan. 8, 1949, in St. Joseph.

He was a graduate of Central High School.

He graduated from Commonwealth College of Science, with a mortuary science degree in 1977 and received certification from State Board of Barber Examiners, in 1996.

He had formerly been employed by Meadow Gold.

Mr. Hughes was a member of South Park Baptist Church in Houston, where he was a member of the men's chorus, and reigning barbecue and chili cook-off champion.

He also served as an usher at the Astrodome.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Hughes and a brother, Joseph Mays III.

Survivors include: his mother, Laura (Williams) Hughes; four brothers: Marvin Shahid-Hughes, Douglas Hughes (Elizabeth) and Mertland Hughes (Barbara); half-brother, Harold Hughes, Jr. (Gloria); uncle, Gene Williams; a sister-in-law, Kae Mays; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary: visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.