Mary Ann Hughes, of St. Joseph, beloved wife of Ron, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at age 79, in a St. Joseph hospital.

She was a devoted mother to Chris and Jim, Jim's wife Linda and doting grandmother to her grandchildren, Stella, Callaway and Archer. Often described as spunky or a firecracker, she was always upbeat, positive and had a smile for everyone.

