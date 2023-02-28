Mary Ann Hughes, of St. Joseph, beloved wife of Ron, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at age 79, in a St. Joseph hospital.
She was a devoted mother to Chris and Jim, Jim's wife Linda and doting grandmother to her grandchildren, Stella, Callaway and Archer. Often described as spunky or a firecracker, she was always upbeat, positive and had a smile for everyone.
Mary Ann was born Oct. 10, 1943, in St. Joseph, to the late Genevieve and Laudy Przybylski. She grew up just behind St. Stanislaus Church carefully hiding in the summer to avoid being scolded by the Sisters for wearing shorts. She graduated from St. Stanislaus Parochial grade school and Benton High School, where she was a majorette in the Marching Cardinals Band.
At the Hilltop Club in Atchison, Kansas, she met the man who would be her husband, Ron Hughes. Ron reports that he "fell for her like a ton of bricks." They only made it through his summer deployment in the United States Army Reserves with much correspondence, at least half of which was written in the dark using a mess kit as an impromptu desk.
They eventually married on May 27, 1967, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
She bowled for many years in leagues with her mom, dad and husband, once coming within a single frame of a perfect game and placed second in a Women's Amateur Bowling Association Missouri State Tournament.
She turned the bookkeeping skills her dad taught her into a career, first at Red Stone Lumber and then for 27 years at East Hills Shopping Center, where she managed the office and kept their books through time that saw the size of the mall double. She was recognized multiple times for her integrity and diligence in tracking down every last penny. Watching her operate a 12 digit calculator was a thing of wonder.
In recent years Mary Ann loved her grandchildren, marveled at their kindness and work ethic, and always wanted to share their accomplishments. She thought of her daughters-in-law, Linda and the late Kristin, as the daughters she always wanted. She took immense pride in her home, adorning it with angels, greenery and many many photos of her grandchildren. An enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and Mizzou Tigers, she seldom missed a game. Close games tried her patience. She thrilled in the Chiefs' most recent Super Bowl victory, but wished it hadn't been so close. Everyone that knew her said that they were lucky to have her in their lives.
Mary Ann was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Kristin Hughes.
Survivors include husband, Ron Hughes, of the home; sons, Jim (Linda) Hughes, Kansas City, Missouri, and Chris Hughes, West Des Moines, Iowa; brothers, Tom (Helen) Przybylski, Kansas City, and Walter (Connie) Przybylski, Prairie Village, Kansas; granddaughter, Stella Hughes; grandsons, Callaway and Archer Hughes.
The Mass of Christian Burial with public live stream was celebrated on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary was recited at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James School. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
