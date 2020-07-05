Leo Stanton "Stan" Hughes, 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 15, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Leo and Jessie Hughes of Faucett, Missouri.

He graduated from Faucett High School, University of West Florida and Northwest Missouri State University.

He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1971 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Stan was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was very proud of his military service.

Stan was self-employed as the owner and operator of Stan Hughes Accounting & Tax Practice, for nearly 40 years. He prided himself on taking good care of his clients and enjoyed spending time with them.

In his free time, Stan loved to go fishing, play golf and was a country music enthusiast.

Stan was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 38 years, Joan Ellen Stuppy Hughes; father, Leo Francis Hughes; and mother, Jessie Stanton Hughes.

Survivors include: daughter, Chelsea (Jide) Obinegbo, Riha Obinegbo; his beloved granddaughter, Ashley Curry; and countless loved ones.

Family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday July 9, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Farewell services with military honors will follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to: the American VFW.

Services will be livestreamed beginning at 2 p.m. on Mr. Hughes' obituary page, at heatonbowmansmith.com.