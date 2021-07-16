Hughes, Jim 1931-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Jim Hughes, 89, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry. Jim was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Worth, Missouri, the son of Franklin Joseph and Hazel Elizabeth (Rybolt) Hughes.
On July 2, 1954, Jim was united in marriage to Mary Louise Pierce. She preceded him in death March 13, 1994.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Hughes; brothers, Joseph and Robert Hughes; and sisters, Helen Hamilton and Frances Lynch.
Jim was a foreman for the Missouri Highway Department in Stanberry, where he retired.
Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Albany, and a member of the Raymond Sager American Legion Post #260 of Stanberry. He loved golfing and sports.
Survivors: sons, David (Lori) Hughes; Kevin (Linda) Hughes; daughter-in-law, Pam Hughes, all of Stanberry; sister, Marjorie Dennis, Kansas City, Missouri; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Jim married Anna L. Gardner July 18, 1994. She preceded him in death Feb. 15, 2020.
He is also survived by her children, James Dale (Donna) Gladstone, Worth; Cinda (Galen) Jennings, Des Moines, Iowa; Jennifer (Sam) Coburn, Worth; Amy Jo Gladstone, Worth.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.