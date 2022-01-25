Hughes, Herbert F. 1937-2022 Lenexa, Kan.

LENEXA, Kan. - Herbert F. Hughes, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Survived by his wife, Phyllis Hughes; daughter, Vicki Anderson (Stan); son, Tracy Hughes (Penny); granddaughter, Erica Supple (Andy); grandson, Shawn Hughes; and three great-grandchildren.
Herb was proceeded in death by his son, Kim Hughes; and his grandson, Jason Hughes. Born on the family's farm in Oregon, Missouri, April 7, 1937, Herb was one of 13 children born to Fred and Nellie Hughes. He leaves behind one sister, Velma Day (John), as well as many extended family members.
After graduating Oregon High School in 1955, he married the love of his life, Phyllis (Kurtz) of Oregon, Missouri, on March 4, 1956. In 1957 Herb began working for Sutherland Lumber Company in St. Joseph. After faithfully serving the company in five states over 42 years, Herb retired. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis, playing golf, mushroom hunting, watching the Chiefs and Royals games, spending time with family, and serving his church. Not one to sit around, even during retirement, Herb began working part time merchandising stores for Edy's Ice Cream in 2004. Herb was very active in Lenexa Baptist Church, serving as deacon, serving funeral meals with his wife Phyllis, and serving on a number of church committees. Herb will be remembered by his family and friends as relentlessly ornery and mischievous. His smile was infectious. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a selfless member of his church, helping others whenever he could.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th St. Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Oregon, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
