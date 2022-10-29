ELWOOD, Kan. - Gary Lee Hughes, 78, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Forbes, Missouri, where he grew up as the son of Elizabeth Hughes and Gene "Poncho" Guyer and graduated from Forest City High School.

Gary worked for Wonder Bread and later Nestle, where he retired from. Gary was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his work family. He also enjoyed working puzzles, painting and going fishing.

