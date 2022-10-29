ELWOOD, Kan. - Gary Lee Hughes, 78, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Forbes, Missouri, where he grew up as the son of Elizabeth Hughes and Gene "Poncho" Guyer and graduated from Forest City High School.
Gary worked for Wonder Bread and later Nestle, where he retired from. Gary was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his work family. He also enjoyed working puzzles, painting and going fishing.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include, significant other, Debra Hughes of the home; children, Gary (Lucinda) Hughes Jr. of Merriam Woods, Missouri, Michelle (Brian) Torgenson of Theodosia, Missouri, and Michael Wayne Hughes of St. Joseph; siblings, Lavona (Ed) McCray of Savannah, Missouri, Carolyn (Paul) Calvert of Sugar Lake, Missouri, Bobby (Betty Jo) Hughes of St. Joseph, Mike (Brenda) Hughes of St. Joseph, Jim Hughes of Faucett, Missouri, and Dan (Emily) Hughes of St. Joseph; his close friend, Gail Hailey; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Gary's Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
