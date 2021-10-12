Hughes, Edward L. 1934-2021 Rock Port, Mo.

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Edward Lee Hughes, 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at a Rock Port, Missouri, care center.
Ed was born on Feb. 12, 1934, near Craig, Missouri, and graduated from Fairfax High School. He then attended Tarkio College and later earned his Master's degree from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Ed taught at various schools, retiring from the West Nodaway school district. In retirement Ed enjoyed farming, working on cars, trucks, and tractors, and spending time with family.
Ed served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Army National Guard for many years.
On Dec. 21, 1957, he married Shirley D. Smith, and they became parents of four children.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rudolph and Mabel Hughes; sons, Edward Lee "Scooter" Hughes II, David Allan Hughes, and Steven Charles Hughes; and his brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Elaine Hughes, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, of their Rock Port home; daughter, Leann Hughes of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Tammy Hughes, Rock Port; grandchildren, Jordon Hughes, Rock Port, Jasmine (Jim) Chaney, Bellevue, Nebraska, Jade Hughes and fiancee Ariel Janssen, Omaha, Nebraska, Jennifer Brenneman, Camden Point, Missouri, and Jill (Blake) Thomas, St. Joseph; great grandchildren, Alexis and Grayson Hughes, Cody and Keith Thomas, Samantha, Allison, Jackson and James Chaney.
Graveside services with military honors, Friday, 2 p.m., Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
