Hughes, Dorothy D. 1940-2021 Rosendale, Mo.

ROSENDALE, Mo. - Dorothy Dea Hughes was born in College Springs, Iowa, on Oct. 31, 1940. She entered her eternal rest on Nov. 12, 2021, at her home in Rosendale, Missouri, surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Dorothy was the daughter of Herbert D. Lymer and Bertha Irene Lymer (Ripley). Her family resided in Iowa until 1948, moving to Guilford, Newpoint, and finally the Fillmore, Missouri, area. She has five sisters and one brother that she loves dearly. Her siblings recently commenting that "she was the glue of the family."
On Sept. 2, 1961, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Duane Hughes, at Fillmore Church of God in Fillmore. They had three sons and raised them on the farm in Rosendale.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Arnold Hughes; her three sons, Duane Hughes (Nova), Gary Hughes (Lisa), and Tim Hughes (Sandy); her siblings, Pat Mink (Don), Frances Troth (Eldon), Cheryl Christian, Judy Davison, and George Lymer; her grandchildren, Lindsay Thomas (Chris), Kendra O'Riley (Patrick), Shelby McGrew (Cody), Shayne Talmadge (Gavin), Derek Hughes, Keaton Hughes (Hanna), Natasha Hughes (fiance Ben Shifflett), Ryan Hughes (Emily), and Logan Hughes (Gabby); her great-grandchildren, Hadley Thomas, Paisley Thomas, Kinsley Thomas, Grady O'Riley, Grayson Talmadge, Reagan O'Riley, Halston Talmadge, and one baby girl Hughes expected in January 2022.
Dorothy is proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Lymer; her sister, Shirley; and brothers-in-law, Wilmer Wolf and Forrest Christian; and sister-in-law, Debbie Lymer.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Rosendale Christian Church, Rosendale. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 1 to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Rosendale Christian Church, Rosendale, MO. Burial will be at Upper Neely Cemetery immediately following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God Indian Mission. Dorothy's sister and brother-in-law have been missionaries there for over 50 years and Dorothy has faithfully supported them since they began.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home of Savannah, Missouri, is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
