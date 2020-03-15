Danny Ray Hughes, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in a Kansas City hospital, at the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born Jan. 15, 1974, in St. Joseph.

He was a mechanic, electrician and a jack of all trades.

Danny was preceded in death by mother, Barbara Gardner-Pyles, and nephew, Bernie Derry Jr.

Survivors include: four daughters: Danielle Hughes, Dani Hughes, Destiney Hughes and Allie Furgeson, all of Saint Joseph; step-father, David Pyles Sr.; sisters: Candy (Bernie) Derry, Leatha Mae Hughes, Joyce (Ramiro) Gil, Tonya (Chad) Morris, Lisa Lanier and Denise Herrick; brothers, David (Megen) Pyles Jr. and Dennis Herrick; grandchildren: Blane, Dallas, Austyn, Houston, Addisyn and Kayden; and his companion, Erica Noble.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Chapel, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: the Danny Hughes Memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.