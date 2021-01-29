GRANT CITY, Mo. - Bertha Hughes, 99, Grant City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. She was born Jan. 14, 1922, in Gentry County, Missouri.
Surviving are sons: Gary and Kenny Hughes, daughter, Donna Lynch, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services and interment will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Grant City Cemetery.
Open visitation after 8 a.m. Friday at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.