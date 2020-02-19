STANBERRY, Mo. - Anna Laura (Gardner) Gladstone Hughes, 89, Stanberry, passed away Feb. 15, 2020, at Pine View Manor, in Stanberry.

She was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Gentry County, Missouri, the daughter of Charles James and Inez Bell (Culp) Gardner.

Anna married Dale Gladstone, Oct. 13, 1950. To this union four children were born: son, James Dale (Donna) Gladstone, Worth, Missouri; daughters: Cinda (Galen) Jennings, Des Moines, Iowa, Jennifer (Sam) Coburn, Albany, Missouri, and Amy Jo Gladstone, Worth.

Dale preceded her in death, March 11, 1993.

On July 18, 1994, she married James A. Hughes.

He survives of Stanberry, along with his sons, David Hughes and Kevin (Linda) Hughes; and step-daughter-in-law, Pam Hughes, all of Stanberry.

Annie was a farmer.

Besides her husband Dale, she was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Delbert and Charles Gardner; sisters: Alice Rice, Norma Severe and Rachel Swartz; and stepson, Steven Hughes.

Additional survivors: brother, Lawrence Gardner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Private family graveside service and burial was held in Knox Cemetery, Worth.

