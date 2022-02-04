Huffman, Mary Ann 1938-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Ann Huffman, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Mary Ann was born Aug. 22, 1938, to Kenneth and Erma Dunn. She was a 1957 graduate of Lafayette High School. She married Glenn E. Huffman and from this union four sons were born. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons Thomas, Dennis, Wesley and Chris Huffman; grandchildren Patrick, Travis, Selena Rena Huffman and brother Kenneth Dunn, Jr.
Per her wishes, Ms. Huffman has been cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
