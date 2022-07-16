HELENA, Mo. - John David Huffman Jr. "J.D.", 90, Helena, Missouri, passed away at his home July 14, 2022. He was born to John David Huffman Sr. and Annetta Francis (Swink) Huffman on July 29, 1931, in Helena.
J.D. graduated from Helena School in 1949. During the Korean War, J.D. served as an Aircraft Mechanic in the U.S. Navy, July 22, 1949 to April 23, 1953. He then attended Agricultural School in Maysville, Missouri. J.D. was a retired Dairy Farmer.
J.D. and Olyve Joann Zimmerman were united in marriage July 29, 1952, at the Helena Baptist Church. They shared their union in a double ceremony with friends Lynn and Eva Showalter. Joann and J.D. enjoyed 66 years of marriage, until her death on Dec. 5, 2018.
Also preceding J.D. in death are his parents; sister, Margaret Bowland; brothers, Max, Glen, Jewell, Bob, Bill, and George Huffman; and great-granddaughter, Olyve Healey.
J.D. is survived by son, Cort Huffman (Laurie), Helena; and daughter, Dee Ann McIntyre (Benjamin), Chillicothe, Illinois; grandchildren, Catrina (Seth) Mason, Emily (Ben) Healey, Samuel, Claire, and Macy McIntyre; siblings, JoAnn Hartbauer, Jerry and Jim Huffman; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
J.D. was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Green Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. Full Military Rights immediately following the funeral at the Helena Cemetery
The family requests donations to Bethel Baptist Church Missionary Support in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.