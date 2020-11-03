Huffman, Jean E. 1925-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jean Eileen Huffman, 94, Savannah, Missouri, passed from this life Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Jean was born Dec. 29, 1925, to Frank and Edna (Ochse) Hampton. She married Glenn Huffman on July 18, 1942, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2012.

Jean was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church and most recently had joined Savannah First Baptist Church. She worked for FM Stamper, Whitaker Cable, and she retired from the St. Joseph School District.

Survivors include: sons. Larry (Julia) Huffman, Centennial, Colorado, Danny Huffman, Savannah; son-in-law, Walter (Karen) Maris, Savannah; grandsons, Cary and Tracy Huffman; granddaughters, Leslie Halling and Marcie Piche; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Sylvia Maris; daughter-in-law, Connie Huffman; sisters, Francis Hector and Carolyn Catron; and brothers, Donald "Sonny" and Glen Hampton.

A public Graveside Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. Due to COVID concerns, Visitation with no family present will be 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cosby. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.