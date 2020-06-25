Huffman, Connie L. 1949-2020

AMAZONIA, MO. - Connie Lee Huffman, 71, of Amazonia, formerly of St. Joseph, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Connie was born March 8, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Alfred J. and Thelma R. (Schrupp) Burgess.

She was a 1967 graduate of Lafayette High School. Connie worked as a custodian for the Savannah School District and Quaker Oats. She had previously worked for Whitaker Cable.

Connie married Daniel "Danny" Huffman and he survives.

Also surviving are: a brother, Ron Burgess (Cindy); brother-in-law, Roy Turner; aunt Sharon Miller; uncle Bill Schrupp; nephew Brian Turner; niece Sherri Johnson; numerous cousins including Marcia Hughes, Toni Goodwin and Ross Burgess.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Alfred C. "Doc" Burgess; and a sister Thelma Turner.

Connie enjoyed taking care of her yard and flowers, and enjoyed decorating for the holidays.

Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, and then the procession will precede to Mt. Auburn Cemetery for a graveside service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.