Huffman, Barbara A. 1939-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Barbara Ann Angle Huffman, 82, Stanberry, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1939, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Hamilton and Barbara Mary (Rolfes) Cook. They preceded her in death.
In May of 1956, she married Oliver Wyatt and to this union, three children were born: Doug, Greg and Becky.
She married Jim Angle on Nov. 18, 1972, and had a daughter, Diane. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2009.
On July 20, 2012, she married Bill Huffman and gained three step-children: Kathy, Gina and David. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2019.
Barb was a graduate of West Platte High School in 1956.
She worked at the Stanberry Cap Factory and later worked in housekeeping at Pineview Manor.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanberry. Barb enjoyed singing, sewing, quilting, dancing, gardening and she loved scratcher lottery tickets.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Jim and Bill, she was preceded in death by: her sisters: Margaret Smith, Catherine Kovar, Georgia Gray; brother, Tom Cook; and a sister-in-law, Sue Cook.
Barb is survived by: her sons, Doug (Connie) Wyatt, Dubois, Kansas, Greg (Kim) Wyatt, Farley, Missouri; daughters, Becky (Don) Richeson, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Diane (Todd) McGinley, Stanberry, Missouri; grandchildren: Kim, Nick, Jeff, Jake, Jessica, Savannah, Ashley, Philip, Rachel, Katie; step-children: Kathy (Bob) Bidding, Gina Huffman, David Huffman; step-grandson, Ryan Bidding; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brother, Jim (Debbie) Cook, Rushville, Missouri; brother-in-law, Lee Smith, St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice and/or First Baptist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.