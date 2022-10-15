Huff, William 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William "Bill" Huff, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.He was born July 1, 1951, in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1970.Bill married Sandra Madinger in 1979. They shared 43 years together. She survives of the home.He worked for Robidoux Hotel, St. Joseph Auto Parts, and Bumper to Bumper.He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Huff; mother, Shirley Ingram; and brother, Gregory.Survivors include son, Joey Huff; brother, Eddie Huff; sisters, Cora Seery, Cathy Huff, Christy Adkins, and Pam Shadduck; stepmom, Renia Huff; nieces and nephews.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services.Friends and family are welcome to come by the house on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. to remember him.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bill Christianity St. Joseph Joey Huff William Huff Edwin Huff Sandra Madinger Gregory × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 15, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 14, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.13, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.