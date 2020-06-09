Huff,Jr. Kenny J. 1942-2020

Kenney J Huff, Jr., 77, Winston, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Kenney was born on Sept. 14, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Ruby and Kenney Huff Sr. of Salem, Arkansas. He attended Salem High School and graduated in 1960. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, where he was an Air Force police officer. He went to London for a short time and then was stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he met his wife, Donna. They married on December 18, 1965. Kenney and Donna were blessed with four children, Chad, Lisa, Shawn and Shannon Huff.

After the Air Force, they moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he was employed at TWA for 38 years.

Kenney also owned his own business, Huff Siding, for 30 years. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took several trips to Colorado and Montana where he and his friends would go deer and elk hunting. Kenney also had amazing carpentry skills. He loved doing woodwork.

Kenney retired from TWA in 2004. While retired, he enjoyed collecting coins, spending time with his family, caring for his dogs (Bookie and Coco), and planting and maintaining his berry bushes and fruit trees. He also loved getting visits from his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ruby and Kenney Huff, Sr.; sister, Phyllis Vickery, and son, Shannon Huff.

Survivors include: his wife, Donna Huff of the home; sisters, Joyce Joshiphene Harrelson of Gautier, Mississippi, Betty Faye Harris, Pampa, Texas, children, Chad Huff of Kansas City, Lisa (John) Shortino of Smithville, Missouri Shawn Huff of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Brandi (Craig) Cox and Krystal Youngs of Cameron, great-grandchildren, Kloie, Peyton, and Charley.

Kenney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly loved and missed.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 2 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to donate the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.