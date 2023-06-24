Huff, David R. 1948-2023 Ajijic, Mexico

AJIJIC, Mexico - David Richard Huff died, following a brief illness on May 1, 2023, at his home in Ajijic, Mexico, with his wife and nurse at his side.
The son of Harry Francis and Frances Emily Huff, David was born in St. Joseph, on Aug. 24, 1948. There he attended St. Francis Xavier School and graduated from the former Christian Brothers High School where he earned numerous speech awards.
While attending Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, David participated in the Young Democrats Club, was inducted into the Jesuit Honor Society, namely Alpha Nu, and did volunteer work for the Little Sisters of the Poor. In May, 1970, Huff graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science with honors.
David's first major career began with a brief clerical position at the US Bureau of Prisons in Leavenworth, Kansas. His 11-year career took him to Missouri, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas including promotions as a physician assistant, assistant hospital administrator and clinical administrator. Later, Dave served as a Funeral Director, teacher at a corrections school for high school boys, Walmart and completed his work days as a Security Screener at Kansas City International Airport.
While still living in St. Joseph, Dave volunteered for 12 years as a Chaplain at the local State Corrections Facility. This won for him an award from the Missouri Catholic Conference of Peace and Justice in 2000 for his work with prison inmates. During that time, he also served three terms as Buchanan County Democrat Committee Member. In 2022, his Jesuit Fraternity awarded him the prestigious Magis Medal for his service to the Church and the Community. David was also a third and fourth degree Knight of Columbus.
On Aug. 7, 1976, David married Catherine Ann Chitwood, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Tallahassee, Florida. Their daughter, Frances Ann was born in July, 1979, in Oklahoma City.
The Huffs were avid travelers having visited Europe and many places in the United States, including a cruise through the southern part of Alaska. Trips to various parts of Mexico led them to retire lakeside in Ajijic, Mexico. They have lived there since 2007.
David was predeceased by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Surviving him are his wife, Catherine; and their daughter, Frances (Frankie) Wilhelm (Chris), of Grand Island, Nebraska; grandchildren, Draven Larkin, of Springfield, Missouri, Daisy Larkin, of Springfield, Harlee and Brodie Olson, of St. Joseph; cousins, Jeanie Grahl and Molly Pierce, also of St. Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass and burial will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. Horigan Chapel. in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conception Seminary, Conception Monastery and Knights of Columbus. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
