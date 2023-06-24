Huff, David R. 1948-2023 Ajijic, Mexico

AJIJIC, Mexico - David Richard Huff died, following a brief illness on May 1, 2023, at his home in Ajijic, Mexico, with his wife and nurse at his side.

The son of Harry Francis and Frances Emily Huff, David was born in St. Joseph, on Aug. 24, 1948. There he attended St. Francis Xavier School and graduated from the former Christian Brothers High School where he earned numerous speech awards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.