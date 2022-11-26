Hueser, Rita M. 1930-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Nov 26, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rita Marie Hueser, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at LaVerna Senior Living.She was born in St. Paul, Iowa, on April 14, 1930 to her parents, William and Catherine Fedler.She married Dennis Hueser on April 23, 1949. They moved to St. Joseph in 1963.She worked at Whitaker Cable, then St. Joe Packaging, where she worked for 26 years before retiring in 1997.She was an avid reader.Rita was preceded in death by: her parents; sister-in-law, Vera Fedler; four brothers-in-law, Don Snaadt, Carl Kaltefleiter, Dave Van Patten and Dave Nickell, all from Iowa.She raised her four kids, Michael (Linda) Hueser of Leawood, Kansas, Robert (Nancy) Hueser, Savannah, Missouri, Lisa Hart of St. Joseph, and Thomas (Debbie) Hueser of St. Joseph.She had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.She is survived by: one brother, Lee Fedler; and four sisters, Eileen Snaadt, Norma Kaltefleiter, Waneta Van Patten, and Mary Lee Nickell, all of Iowa.Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rita Marie Hueser Crematory Christianity Funeral Home St. Joseph Meierhoffer Vera Fedler Contribution × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 26, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 25, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily remembers victim at murder sentencingStudents disheartened by student loan forgiveness changeTwo dead, child injured after Friday crashSingle engine plane crashes off taxiway at RosecransKillin leaving YWCAMan dies in Tuesday afternoon crash in Nodaway CountyHoroscopes for Nov. 23Pilot improving after single-engine plane crashes off taxiway at Rosecrans5-year-old dies in crash near GowerMan seriously injured in Tuesday morning crash
