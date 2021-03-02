Ruth M. Hudson, 87, of St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family at home, left to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Hazel Witt, and three brothers, Norman, Bob and Tom Witt.

Survivors of the home include her loving husband of 35 years, Dale V. Hudson, and a daughter, Nancy Briggs. She is also survived by Joyce (Tom) Bunse, Karen Hudson, Tammy Conway, Bob (Rhonda) Hudson, Dale V. Hudson Jr. (Colette), Joe (Marsha) Hudson, Tom (Shannon) Hudson, Chris (Theresa) Watkins; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hudson will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and there are no scheduled services per Ruth's wishes.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.