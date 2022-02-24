Hudson, Rhonda J. 1964-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Rhonda Jo Hudson was born on Oct. 15, 1964, to Gary Lee Hudson Sr. and Marilyn Joan Wright Hudson in Aurora, Colorado. Rhonda passed away at her Maryville, Missouri, home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
She grew up in Secor, Illinois, and completed school at the Bloomington Illinois State School. She and her family moved to Missouri and lived in Ravenwood for many years. Rhonda had also lived in Stanberry and Albany, Missouri. She had been employed at the Opportunity Workshop in Stanberry and at NOCOMO Industries in Maryville.
Rhonda was many things to many people. She was funny, stubborn, and liked to tease those close to her. Her favorite response to most invitations was, "Might as well!" And she will be remembered for her occasional colorful language. She loved going out to eat and ordering a mixed drink. She liked playing penny slots, going for car rides, and spending time with family were her favorite activities.
Rhonda was predeceased by her parents, her older brother, Gary Lee Hudson Jr, and her brother-in-law, Rick Adwell.
She is survived by her sister, Melody Adwell; brother, Kenny (Kandi) Hudson; nieces, Kami Adwell and Liz Hudson; nephews, Korey Adwell and Geoff Hudson; sister- in-law, Diana Hudson; maternal aunt, Margaret Nelson; and two great-nieces. She is also survived by housemates Jenny and Jordan and Nodaway County Services staff members who liked her, loved her and cared for her with great compassion.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that you consider casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mulberry Home, in Maryville, c/o House Manager, Betty Jackson. The donations will be used for Mulberry Home consumer and staff activities. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.