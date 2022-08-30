Imogene "Jean" Hudson, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Clarksville, Arkansas, to George and Velma (Brasel) James. Jean grew up in Jasper, Arkansas, before moving to St. Joseph in 1946. During World War II, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" in California.
Imogene married James C. Hudson on June 29, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2013.
She worked at the Seitz Packing Plant for over 30 years before retiring. She and Jim loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states. They also enjoyed anything outdoors.
Jean loved her grandchildren dearly and they were a huge part of her life. She followed all their sports as well as her beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
She was a longtime member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Most of all, Jean was a kind, giving person who always thought of others first. She was truly the glue of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jim; parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include children, James C. Hudson Jr. (Terri), Lynn Jackson (Terry), Donald Hudson (Diane), and Debbie Verbeck (Bob); 13 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren; siblings, Sue Morris, Gerald James (Betty), and Jess James; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
