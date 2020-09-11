ELWOOD, Kan. - Ruth Hubbard, 85, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born June 2, 1935, in Villisca, Iowa, to Charles and Evelyn (Marvick) French.

Ruth married Everett Francis Hubbard July 3, 1952. He survives of the home.

"Grandma was not your typical grandma, she never had cookies waiting for us. She was a spunky grandma who would chase you around the room with her dentures half out."

She was preceded in death by: her parents; siblings, Elden French, Richard French, and Linda Hardy.

Additional survivors include: children, Sheri McCoy (Roger), Patricia Plummer, Chris Hubbard (Mary); grandchildren, Chad McCoy, Brian McCoy (Maryssa), Tiffany Desonie (Eric), Jeff Beck (LeeAnn), Jenny Larson, Ryan Hubbard (Nicole) Kenny Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Lainey, Gus, Marley, Mack and Braxton McCoy, Erica and Evan Desonie, Kylee Beck, Ali Roberts, Ashton Pilgrim, Chloe and Really Hubbard, Jadon Pilgram, Kissalyn and Starie Hubbard, Logan Beck, Harper Hubbard.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.