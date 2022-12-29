Hubbard, Gregory L. 1952-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Hubbard, Gregory L. 1952-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregory "Greg" Lee Hubbard 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Dec. 25, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.He was born Aug. 17, 1952, in St. Joseph. He attended Lafayette High School and worked at Westab.Greg was preceded in death by: his parents, Franklin and Erma Hubbard Sr.; sister, Hazel Heumader; brothers, Frank Hubbard Jr., and Bert Hubbard.Greg is survived by: daughter, Katina Hanway, sisters, Bonnie Locklin, St. Joseph, Donna Brown, Topeka, Kansas and Kathy Lance, Savannah, Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Greg's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.He will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregory Lee Hubbard Christianity Topeka Savannah Katina Hanway Kathy Lance St. Joseph Bert Hubbard × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 29, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLeader of local police training institution diesHayley McKinneyTwo new clothing stores coming to Edmond StreetMissouri River dips to record low at Jefferson CityTodd JoeGarrett and Tara PattersonWoman brings the holiday spirit to Downtown store windowsDr. George MulderMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentSchool board leader advises candidates on training
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.