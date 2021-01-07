Alene Hubbard, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Carriage Square Health Care.

Alene was born on Jan. 26, 1928, in Wathena, Kansas, to the late Herman and Elsie Marie (Ege) Greub.

Alene married Franklin Hubbard in 1945 and to that union seven children were born.

She was a devoted wife and caretaker to her children. She also worked at Whitaker Cable Company and retired from InterServ.

Mrs. Hubbard was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and loved playing bingo.

Survivors include sons; Wayne, Glen, Mark and Roger Hubbard; daughter, Michelle Bally; sister, Josephine DeLay; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alene was preceded in death by her husband; son, Vernon Hubbard; daughter, Kathleen Hubbard and sister, Mary Perryman.

Parish Rosary 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be open to the public from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family would like to encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.