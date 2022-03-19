Hruby, Joan M. 1934-2022 Acworth, Ga.

ACWORTH, Ga. - Joan Marie (Fisher) Hruby, 87, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, with a heart as big as the moon.
Born in St. Joseph on Aug. 1, 1934, to Hilda Christina (Gregory) Fisher and Andrew Henry Fisher, Joan attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in St. Joseph, and went on to become a registered nurse. On Oct. 20, 1956, she married Thomas Joseph Hruby, and the newlyweds moved to Defiance, Ohio.
After some five years, the burgeoning young family relocated to Saginaw, Michigan, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then Saginaw, relating to Tom's career at General Motors. Upon retirement from GM in 1988, the couple moved to Florence, Alabama. In each of these places, they enjoyed an active social life and formed everlasting friendships.
Besides raising four children, Joan enormously enjoyed entertaining in her home. She was avidly involved with the local community in all locations, and also delighted in attending the theater, museums and art fairs. She did oodles of volunteer work, assisting the elderly and infirm, and was a devoted Catholic while consistently being actively engaged in church functions and activities. Joan moved from Florence to Dallas, Georgia, in 2012 after the death of her dear husband, to be closer to her son, Tom Jr. and his family. In 2017, she moved into the senior living community, Celebration Village located in Acworth.
Throughout her life, Joan maintained loving relationships with her family and her extended family. Although it became difficult in more recent years, she also stayed in contact with her 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and close friends. Joan cherished her family and friends and could never do enough for them.
Predeceasing Joan in December 2008 her husband, Thomas J. Hruby, and in July 2020 by her adoring son, John T. Hruby. Her sister, Mary Ellen Szypulski, predeceased her in 2011, as did her two other siblings, Bernard and Patricia, who died in infancy.
She is survived by her other three children: Jodie K. Hruby of Prague, Czech Republic, Jill M. Hruby and her husband Stewart Griffiths of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John's wife Cindy Hruby of Fremont, Michigan, and Thomas J. Hruby, Jr and his wife Rebecca Hruby of Taylorsville, Georgia. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law and their husbands, Dolores and Tom Schoeneck, and Mary Joan and Jim Sova.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial donation to the John T. Hruby Scholarship fund by mailing a payment to JTH Scholarship % Cindy Hruby 6102 S. Green Ave, Fremont, MI 49412 or via Venmo to @Cindy-Hruby. Otherwise, if you prefer a donation can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
