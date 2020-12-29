Hoyt, Rose Mary 1938-2020

COSBY, Mo. - Rose Mary Hoyt, 82, of Cosby, Missouri, and a former resident of Albany, Missouri, passed away Dec. 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Rose Mary was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Bethany, Missouri, the daughter of Earl and Edna (Musick) Christie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joe, Bob, Max, and Maurice Christie.

On Aug. 9, 1957, Rose Mary was united in marriage to Eldon Charles Hoyt.

For several years, Rose Mary worked as a typesetter for the Albany Ledger and Gentry County Shopper. She retired from the American Angus Association, where she assisted cattle breeders in registering their cattle.

She was a member of the Albany First Baptist Church and the Glory Singers.

Survivors: husband, Eldon Hoyt, Cosby; daughter, Sherri (Richard) Curran, Cosby; son, David (Troy) Hoyt, Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren, Taylor Hoyt, Omaha, Nebraska, Drew Hoyt, Boone, Noroth Carolina; sister-in-law, Ida Mae Christie, Albany, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.