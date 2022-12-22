Phyllis L. Hoyt, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1937, in Macomb, Illinois, to Joseph and Mildred (Jackson) Swisegood.
She attended Macomb High School, where she loved performing in multiple school plays throughout the years.
She married Edward Hoyt on June 5, 1955, and they shared 59 years together until his passing in 2014. Phyllis worked for St. Joe Light & Power for 21 years as a switchboard operator.
Phyllis was a member of Sweet Adeline's International and the Green Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and visiting various countries. She was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs supporter and a Patrick Mahomes fan.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Edward Hoyt; sister, Beverly Bufford; and nephew, Tim Bufford.
Survivors include: her daughters: Kim Beckett, Cheryl Straight, Kelli (Bill) Cobb; grandchildren: Aaron (Lindsey) Williams, Caitlin (Andrew) VanSchoiack, Cale Straight, Bethany Beckett (Taylor Osteen), Joseph Cobb, Jacob (Elenore) Cobb and Joshua Cobb; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
