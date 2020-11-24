Hoyt, Leta 1933-2020

Leta Ackelene Hoyt of St. Joseph, was born on Jan. 23, 1933, at Martinsville, Missouri. She died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in St. Joseph, at the age of 87.

Leta grew up in Harrison County, Missouri and went to the Hatfield School for most of her schooling. She graduated from the Bitburg High School in Bitburg, Germany while she was with her husband who was in the Air Force.

Leta married Kenneth Arthur Hoyt at Bentonville, Arkansas, on Sept. 16, 1950. They had three sons born to them. Dennis, the eldest, died as an infant on July 5, 1952. Randall Hoyt and Ronald Hoyt both reside in St. Joseph. Kenneth passed away on June 1, 1986. Leta has been a member of the Community of Christ Church since 1958.

Leta's parents were Orris N. and Jessie O. Smith McIntosh who preceded her in death. She has one sister, Lois Hamersky, who preceded her in death.

Leta married Galand Hoyt on Oct. 8, 2004, at St. Joseph, giving her three step-children, Steven Desrochers, Courtney Hoyt and Candace Hoyt Johnson. She has 11 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to a Veterans Organization of your choice.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.