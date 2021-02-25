Hoyt, Eldon C. 1939-2021 Cosby, Mo.

COSBY, Mo. - Eldon Charles Hoyt, 82, of Cosby, Missouri, and a former resident of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Eldon was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Bethany, Missouri. He was the son of Carl and Clella (Kariker) Hoyt.

Eldon graduated from Southwest High School (now South Harrison) in Bethany. He served in the Army reserve.

On Aug. 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Rose Mary Christie. She preceded him in death Dec. 25, 2020.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, William David Hoyt; and brother, Ronald Eugene Hoyt.

Eldon worked for White Auto Supply in Bethany and later transferred to the Albany Store as manager, working for the company for over 25 years. He retired from St. Joe Auto Parts as a sales rep.

Survivors: daughter, Sherri (Richard) Curran, Cosby; son, David (Troy) Hoyt, Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren, Taylor Hoyt, Omaha, Nebraska, Drew Hoyt, Boone, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Christie, Albany, Tyra Thorne, Edyie Kispert, both of Trenton, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation, friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Masks are required.

Memorial Contributions: Heart Association in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.