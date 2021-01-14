Harold D "Skip" Howser Jr. passed away Jan. 8, 2021. Skip was born to the late Rosemary Love Howser and Harold D. Howser, Sr. on April 2, 1942, in Kansas City, Wyandotte County Kansas. He lived in Kansas City, Kansas, until 1954 then moved to Whittier, California, where he graduated high school and immediately joined the United States Navy. Skip was assigned to a Navy AirCraft carrier he served four years. Honorable Discharged in December 1965. Skip returned home to his mother and step-father and worked until 1990 as a security guard when they moved to Las Vegas.

Skip enjoyed his weekly trips to the casinos with his mother. After his mother's death he came to his closest lifelong friend, Gina Fox, in St Joseph, where Skip became a part of her family. Skip was a member of Charity Masonic Lodge of St Joseph. One of his favorite memories was when he and Lowell spent two weeks in Hutchison, Kansas, experiencing the training in the space program. He was able to enjoy family vacations every year until his decline in 2016. He enjoyed making detailed graphite pencil drawings of classic cars and beach scenes. Skip loved Samantha Jones as his granddaughter, he never had children of his own.

Skip had very special care givers that he loved very much, Jenny Santos, Frankie Stout, Karen Donaldson, Sis Titsworth and Jodi Harrison.

He was proceed in death by his mother, Rosemary; stepfather, Frank; and his father, Harold, Sr.; long time friend, Lowell Fox.

Survivors are Gina Fox; Rhonda and Greg Allen.

He will be remembered as a kind, gentle man. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date.

