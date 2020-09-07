Howell, Dorothy J. 1933-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Dorothy Jean Howell has peacefully passed of cancer aged 87, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home in Savannah.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1933, to Paul L. and Marie Kathryn Lyle Hardin.

She married Monroe "Bud" E. Howell on March 16, 1985 and he survives of the home.

Dorothy was raised on the Hardin Family Farm west of Savannah, with her twin sister. She attended the Brand school a mile down the road through 8th grade.

She graduated from Savannah High School and attended Platte Business College.

Dorothy was a life-time member of the Savannah Methodist Church. Dorothy loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs with dear friends of many years.

Dorothy is survived by: her husband, Bud Howell; daughters: Marsha Ingersoll and her husband, Dave, Savannah, Paula Tharp and her husband, Joe Zahnd, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Kelly Lemmon, Savannah; seven grandchildren: Amy Morrell and her husband, Dave, Ross Ingersoll and his wife, Mary, Jeff Tharp and his wife, Virginia, Sara Osgood and her husband, Ian, Collin Ingram and his wife, Jamie, Mia Ingram and Tess Ingram; step-children: Deb Shepherd and her husband, Dick, Cindy Reiflin and her husband, Jerry, Jim Howell and his wife, Brazzie, Lora Harry and her husband, Mac, David Howell and his wife, Melody and Sandy Bush; step-grandchildren: Jake Harry, Josh Harry and his wife, Colton, Jeremy Reighard, and Nathan Reighard and his wife, Sherry, Maria Marshal and her husband, Winston; great-grandchildren: Eddie and Lizzie Ingersoll, Emma, Elise, Grace, and Andrew Morrell, Michael, Ella, Rex, and Evangeline Tharp, and Autumn Ingram.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.