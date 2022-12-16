Howdeshell, Garry J. 1955-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Garry Joe Howdeshell 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1955, in Steelville, Missouri, son of the late Marie and Henry Howdeshell. He married Debbie Patterson on Aug. 29, 1981, and she survives of the home.

He graduated from the Steelville High School class of 1973, and worked for the Buchanan County Road and Bridge Dept. as an equipment operator. He enjoyed his volunteer ministry, mushroom hunting, and working on cars.

To plant a tree in memory of Garry Howdeshell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.