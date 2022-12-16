Howdeshell, Garry J. 1955-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Garry Joe Howdeshell 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1955, in Steelville, Missouri, son of the late Marie and Henry Howdeshell. He married Debbie Patterson on Aug. 29, 1981, and she survives of the home.
He graduated from the Steelville High School class of 1973, and worked for the Buchanan County Road and Bridge Dept. as an equipment operator. He enjoyed his volunteer ministry, mushroom hunting, and working on cars.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Traditions Hospice, especially Michelle who adopted Garry as her "Old Man". He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Calvin, and Leland Greenwalt; and a sister, Charlotte Greenwalt.
Survivors include: wife, Debbie Howdeshell of the home; brothers, Henry and Larry Howdeshell; and a sister, Sheila Barnes.
Memorial services Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4605 Pickett Road, St. Joseph. Cremation and services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
