R. Joe Howat, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.
He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Ben and Mae (Kali) Howat. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in November 1970, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2 before separating in 1981.
He relocated to St. Joseph in December 1981 to open Valentino's Restaurant, which he owned and operated until 1995. He then pursued various other employment opportunities, culminating in his retirement from Johnson Controls in October 2016.
Joe married Johnna Glenn on Feb. 2, 1999. She survives of the home.
Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren and playing with his beloved dog, Coco. He was a die-hard Nebraska Cornhusker football fan and loved talking to his brother, Dick, about the team for hours or until their phones went dead.
He was a member of the Buchanan County Republican Club in the 1980s and 1990s. Always carrying a positive attitude, Joe never knew a stranger and could talk (or lecture his children) for hours.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lulubelle Mae Howat and Bob Howat.
He is also survived by his children, Tobi Howat (Shanna), Rob Howat (Jeny), Jeff Howat, Marcus Howat (Noelle), Katie Felder (La'Var), Nick Howat (Erin), Emily Altobelli (Joey), Brandy Swope, and Joshua Swope; 27 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; siblings, Jim Howat (Barb) and Dick Howat (Violet); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Coco.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
