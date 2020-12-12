OSBORN, Mo. - Amanda Lynn Howard-Stratton, 44, of Osborn, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020.

She was born, Jan. 22, 1976, in Kansas City, Kansas to Leonard and Dolores (Manuel) Howard.

Amanda was an office parts manager at Carmax and a homemaker.

Her father, Leonard Howard and father-in-law, Gary Hurst, precedes her in death.

Survivors: husband, Jeffrey Stratton, of the home; mother, Dolores Howard, Kansas City, Kansas; brother, Keith Howard; nephew, Austin Howard; niece, Allisa Howard, all of Oak Grove, Missouri; nephews, Owen and Lucas Kuntz; mother-in-law, Ginny Hurst, Savannah, Missouri; father-in-law, Vernon Stratton, Sr., Osborn; sister-in-law, Mindy (Eric) Kuntz, Savannah; brother-in-law, Vern Stratton, Jr., Savannah; and great-nephew, Emmitt Howard.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation: noon to 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service.

Burial: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.