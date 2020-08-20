SAVANNAH, Mo. - Owen Howard, 16, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born March 11, 2004, in St. Joseph.

Owen, "oDoG311" loved video games.

He also enjoyed spending times with friends, golfing, riding dirt bikes and fast cars.

Owen was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Larry Howard and Clayton Shepherd, Jr.; grandmother, Debbie Shepherd; great-grandfathers, Darrel Lollar, Clayton O. Shepherd; great-grandmother, Ruth Bowlin.

Survivors include: mother, Stacy Holmes (Shepherd); father, Doug Howard (Abby); sisters, Aislyn Howard and Peyton Holmes; grandmother, Linda Howard; great-grandmothers, Mary Lollar, Eddie Mae Shepherd; aunts, Amy Shepherd, Nikki Langley, Jennifer Lewandowski; uncle, Brian Shepherd; great-aunt, Nancy Jones (Mike), Pam Lollar.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Word of Life Church.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Savannah Golf Team.

The Church asks that all guests wear face masks.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.