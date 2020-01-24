PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Louis Michael "Mickey" Howard, 80, passed away at his home, in Plattsburg, Jan. 16, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

Mickey was born Oct. 20, 1939, to Louis and Pauline (Hull) Howard, in Smithville.

He graduated from Plattsburg High School, in 1957.

Mickey attended the University of Missouri, at Columbia, and later transferred to Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville. He graduated in 1962.

He married his wife, Anna, March 9, 1984.

Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Anna; his children: Jeff Howard (Paula), Tim Howard, Kitson Curl (Justin), Becky Black (Trevor), JoAnn Harper (Dave) and Geni Shoop (Quaid); his brothers, Jerry Howard (Donna) and Richard Howard (Evette); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece; many extended family members and friends.

Celebration of life was held Jan. 22, 2020, at First Christian Church, Plattsburg.

A private, family inurnment will be at a later date.

Donations can be sent to: Clinton County R-III Education Foundation, in memory of Mickey Howard, 800 Frost St., Plattsburg, MO 64477. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.