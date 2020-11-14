Linda Howard, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946, to David and Marjorie (Bottoroff) Nichols.

Linda married Bobby Howard in June 2006. He preceded her in death in Jan. 2017.

She was a hairdresser for many years at the former Spark of Beauty Salon in St. Joseph.

Linda was a painter, who also enjoyed anything in arts and crafts as well as creating sculpture.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, David and John Nichols; and sister Kathy Brenner.

Survivors include children, Mike Nichols (Tami), Paul Ontiveros, Tammy Munoz (Osvaldo) and Kim Hawkins (Scott); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin Nichols; sister, Debbie Haarlammert; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sabina.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www. Meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.