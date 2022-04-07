CLARKSDALE, Mo. - John Miles Howard, 86, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in at his residence on the family farm near Clarksdale. He was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Cameron, Missouri, son of Olive and Ernest Howard. He graduated from Cameron High School. John married Marva Crockett on Dec. 17, 1988. In 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where was awarded Sharpshooter. John worked as a Real Estate Appraiser and owned JM Appraisals, where he built his successful business in St. Joseph.
He was a member of Clarksdale Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and lead Bible Studies. He was also a long time counselor for AA. Some of his hobbies included fishing, raising cattle, his tractors and bluegrass music. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and was the funniest man in the room.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle, Gene and Bud Howard.
Survivors include, wife, Marva Howard of the home; children, Vicki Fraze of Clarksdale, Mike Howard of Clarksdale, Barbara Howard of Hamilton, Missouri, Matthew (Courtney) Weisenburger of Clarksdale, and Angie (Corey) Buskey of St. Joseph; brother, Lynn Howard; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Clarksdale Baptist Church, Pastor Ken Lewis officiating, The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the Clarksdale Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Clarksdale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Clarksdale Baptist Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
