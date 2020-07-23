Howard, Harriett E. 1931-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Harriett Elaine Howard, 88, Maryville, Missouri, and formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

Harriett was born on December 26, 1931, in Clarinda, Iowa. Her parents were Emmett D. and Margaret J. Sunderman.

She went to Immanuel Lutheran Christian School near Clarinda, then graduated from Clarinda High School.

She was of the Lutheran faith, and had attended the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville.

On January 14, 1951, Harriett was united in marriage to Harley "Junior" Howard, in Clarinda, Iowa, and he passed away on September 22, 2000. She was also preceded by her parents, and her grandson, Curtis Darek Dawson, in 2008.

Junior farmed his entire life and Harriett helped him, they also had run the former J&H Hardware Store for 25 years in Burlington Junction. Harriett enjoyed quilting, fishing and gardening. She liked to travel to Canada and to South Dakota; and enjoyed going to Las Vegas.

Survivors include: her two sons, Randy (Melissa) Howard, Ozark, Missouri, and Ronald (Brenda) Howard, Clearmont, Missouri; and her daughter, Judith (Danie) Strough, Wessington Springs, South Dakota; her brother: Lloyd (Lois) Sunderman, Yuma, Arizona; her sister: Bernadine (Jay) Bailey, Atlanta, Georgia; sister in law: Beverly (Jerold) MacDonald, Bella Vista, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri.

Friends can stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. to sign the register book. The family will not be in attendance, and masks will be required inside the building.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.