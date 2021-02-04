AVOCA, Iowa - Frances Raylene Howard, 88, Avoca, Iowa, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Preceded: parents, George and Florence Elizabeth Van Meter; husband, Grover Howard; sister, Ruth Marie Davis.
Survivors: children, Katherine (Jeff) Hansen, Walnut, Iowa, Michael (Lou) Howard, Elk Horn, Iowa; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Janice) Van Meter, Red Oak, Iowa; Tarkio Nelson family.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.
No visitation.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, St. John's P.E.T. Program, St. John's Cemetery Flag Program, Westboro.
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.