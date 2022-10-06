Howard, Dr. John H. 1948-2022 Warrensburg, Mo.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Dr. John H. Howard, age 74, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. John was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Lester and Vonciele (Tillie) Howard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Dewey and Lorene Hall and Earl and Vina Howard.

