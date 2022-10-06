Howard, Dr. John H. 1948-2022 Warrensburg, Mo.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Dr. John H. Howard, age 74, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. John was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Lester and Vonciele (Tillie) Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Dewey and Lorene Hall and Earl and Vina Howard.
John married Janette Gillett on July 1, 1972. John is survived by his wife, and their two children, Carrie Cromer (Rusty), of Knob Noster, Missouri, and Chris Howard, of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Noah and Brookelyn Cromer; sister, Barbara Wharton (Bob); brother-in-law, Ron Gillett (Julie); and sister-in-law, Debbie Russell (John); numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
John graduated from Stanberry, Missouri, High School in 1966 and went on to earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Missouri (Columbia) in 1972 and become a lifelong member of the MO Veterinary Medical Association.
After graduation, John practiced in his hometown of Stanberry before moving to Grant City, Missouri, to open his own practice. After leaving Grant City he joined the Nodaway Veterinary Clinic in Maryville. In 1986 John purchased B-B Veterinary Clinic in Warrensburg and retired in 2010.
He was a dedicated dad and grandpa. John shared the love of animals with Carrie at an early age. She worked along side of her dad in his veterinary practice. Many memories were made with Chris duck hunting and fishing for that "Big One." As Chris grew older, they shared cheering on "Those Chiefs." As Grandpa, John continued his love for the outdoors by fishing, tubing, and camping at Truman Lake with Noah and Brookelyn. Amateur radio was also a passion. John was a member of the First Christian Church of Warrensburg and thoroughly enjoyed working alongside the audio-visual team.
Join us in his Celebration of Life at First Christian Church of Warrensburg on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church (designation to the audio-visual fund) 101 E. Gay St., Warrensburg, MO 64093. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
