Howard, Audrey S. 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Howard, Audrey S. 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Audrey S. (Lockhart) Howard, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Aubrey and Hazel (Heckman) Lockhart.She was a graduate of Pickett High School.She married Wynn C.M. Howard Feb. 22, 1986.She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her two sisters, Alberta Gehrett and Patricia Blanton.Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Hill, of Missouri, and Janet Peabody, of Illinois; granddaughters, Kristi Brown and Katie Landa; and five great-grandchildren.Private Services and Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags C.m. Howard Wynn Linguistics St. Joseph Missouri Katie Landa Husband Alberta Gehrett × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 08, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 07, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 06, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesAfter 89 years, a man lynched in St. Joseph gets a headstoneWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwayKCI looking for volunteers to test new terminalCrumbl Cookie officially opens doors to the publicSJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farTwo pedestrians hit on Frederick AvenueMWSU announces new football coachCity loses money from facility contractsConcerns arise with public administrator after employees leave departmentEast Buchanan wins second-consecutive Class 1 state title Saturday afternoon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.