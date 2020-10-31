HAMILTON, Mo. - On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, Samantha Jo "Sammy" Hovey received her angel wings due to a head injury. She left this earthly world but continues giving joy thru her gracious organ donations. Her smile and fun loving spirit will always be remembered by family and friends.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1990. Much of her life was spent in and around the Kidder and Hamilton, Missouri, areas where she attended school. For reasons known only to her, she was a KU Jayhawks and Oakland Raider fan. She especially liked "taunting" other family members when they would play against MU or the KC Chiefs, except for the fact that she loved Patrick Mahomes. It was fun for all.

She loved being outdoors. She loved sports such as baseball and football. Her favorite activity was anything that included getting together with family. She provided loving daycare for the children of siblings and friends so that they could work knowing that their children were in good hands. She had a wonderful loving heart, an infectious laugh, and great smile.

Sammy was preceded in death by her cousin Cory Bates; an aunt Tedda Hovey; and an uncle Lionel Kerns.

She is survived by her son, Parker Biggs; mother, Gina Silkwood; father, Wayland (Kim) Hovey; sister, Patricia (Derek Long) O'Connor; brothers, Tyler (Jessica) Hovey, Thunder (Melissa) Hovey, Kaleb Penland, Kaden Penland, and Kenny Hovey; grandparents, Carole and Virgil Barchers, Crystal Penland, Pat and Patricia O'Connor, and Mike Hovey; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was loved by all. She was "Aunt Sammy" to nephew, Tripp and nieces Alexis, Trinitie, Zariah, Oaklynn and Rylie. She also has six cousins-Sean and Brette, Emma and Elizabeth, and Alex and Jacob; and her Godmother, Mary Lou Eads.

Visitation: Open to friends and the community, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at The Hotel Hamilton & Event Center, 703 W. Berry St., Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Brain Injury Association of Missouri, 2265 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146 bia.mo.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.