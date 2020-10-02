Hovey, George E. 1923-2020

George Eugene Hovey, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Sept. 27, 2020 in St. Joseph health care center. He was born March 24, 1923, in St. Joseph, son of the late Vernie and Charles Hovey.

He served in the Army and is veteran of World War II.

George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Richard, Monty, Jerry, and Charles Hovey; sisters, Esther Miller, Evalee Pettit, Vernie Drake, and Margaret Jones.

Survivors include his wife; Betty Hovey; two children, Dann Hovey and Kelly Hovey of San Ramon, California.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.