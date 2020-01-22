Housel, JoAnne 1938-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -JoAnne (Page) Housel, 81, Kansas City, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Memorial Service: noon Saturday, Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, Kansas.

Inurnment: Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kansas, at a later date.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Mrs. Housel was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

