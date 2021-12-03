BETHANY, Mo. - Harold Lewis House, 78, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Harold is survived by Dianna, of the home; his sisters-in-law, Janice House, Lois (Ken) Vandiver, and Mary (David) Purvis, all of Bethany; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Sharon Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Assembly of God Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
