House, Eric D. 1965-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Eric D. House, 56, of Gower, passed away, Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1965, to Gary Milford and Connie May (Tyer) House in St. Joseph.
He grew up near Gower and graduated from East Buchanan High School. He attended Missouri Western State College and received his Mortuary Science Degree from Mid America College of Funeral Services in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Eric was a member of the Gower Christian Church, where he served as Deacon and played the organ. He was also a member of the Gower Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge.
He was a funeral director for Park Lawn Funeral Home for many years.
Eric was a tour bus driver for Arrow Stageline and drove a school bus for the East Buchanan School District.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Eric is survived by: his father, Gary; uncles, Darrel House and Dale House; several cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Masonic Service: 5:30 p.m.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Stewartsville Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
